Link in Bio
Why the most recognized social media marketing professional is bad for the profession of social media.
Rachel KartenComment 12Share
NewTopCommunityWhat is Link in Bio?About
Featuring an interview with Amy Brown, an originator of Sassy Brand Twitter.
Rachel Karten
Apr 28Comment 5Share
Featuring advice (and general observations!) from all of you.
Rachel Karten
Apr 14Comment 4Share
Featuring an interview with Tahira Allen, Instagram lead for @NASA
Rachel Karten
Mar 31Comment 1Share
Featuring an interview Amy Johnson, owner of Nox.
Rachel Karten
Mar 19Comment 2Share
Featuring an interview with Sebastian Speier, former Design Lead at Instagram
Rachel Karten
Mar 3Comment 2Share
Featuring an interview with with Elizabeth Jaime, the founder of Calma Floral in Miami.
Rachel Karten
Feb 17Comment 6Share
Please stop calling us interns.
Rachel Karten
Feb 3Comment 20Share
See all

Link in Bio


What is Link in Bio?ArchiveAuthorsMy Account
© 2021 Rachel Karten. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack