Link in Bio

A social media newsletter featuring the people who actually press post.
Let’s Talk About Gary Vee
Why the most recognized social media marketing professional is bad for the profession of social media.
Rachel Karten
Let’s Talk About Leaving Social Media...Maybe?
Featuring an interview with Amy Brown, an originator of Sassy Brand Twitter.
Rachel Karten
Apr 28
Let’s Talk About Logging Off
Featuring advice (and general observations!) from all of you.
Rachel Karten
Apr 14
Let’s Talk About Space...and Storytelling
Featuring an interview with Tahira Allen, Instagram lead for @NASA
Rachel Karten
Mar 31
Let’s Talk About Shadow Banning
Featuring an interview Amy Johnson, owner of Nox.
Rachel Karten
Mar 19
Let’s Talk About The Algorithm
Featuring an interview with Sebastian Speier, former Design Lead at Instagram
Rachel Karten
Mar 3
Let's Talk About Social for Small Businesses
Featuring an interview with with Elizabeth Jaime, the founder of Calma Floral in Miami.
Rachel Karten
Feb 17
Let’s Talk About Working in Social Media
Please stop calling us interns.
Rachel Karten
Feb 3
