This will be the final Link in Bio of the year! I can’t even put into words how rewarding it has been to work on this newsletter and get the opportunity to connect with so many of you. This year I interviewed over 25 social media professionals from places like the National Park Service and the L.A. Times, grew from 12,000 readers to 20,000 readers, and even helped a few people find jobs with the Link in Bio Job Board. I also want to thank so many of you for filling out the Link in Bio survey and giving me feedback that I know will make this newsletter even better in 2023! Next year you can expect an updated compensation survey, more actionable advice from me, engaging interviews, and new opportunities for this community to interact with each other. I can’t wait.

For today’s newsletter, I put together a big list of the tools and resources that made me a better social professional in 2022. This includes everything from the book I read that changed my perspective on marketing to the article I use to keep track of image dimension best practices. Let’s get into it!

How to Find Trending Sounds on Instagram Reels and TikTok

A short and sweet tutorial from the team at Later on how to find trending audio on Instagram Reels and TikTok. I think Later puts out some of the most useful videos and content around working in social media—check out their entire YouTube channel.

Advanced Search on Twitter

I feel like I hadn’t used this tool until this year, and now I use it SO much. Whether it’s for rounding up themed tweets from a brand I’m consulting with or searching for the most popular tweets from a brand I’m interviewing for this newsletter—it’s a really great way to easily funnel tweets down into a highly specific search.

A Critical Breakdown of Brand Humanization on Social Media by Nathan Allebach

I basically haven’t stopped thinking about this article since I read it. Nathan, who you might know from previously running Steak-umm's Twitter, summarizes it best when he says, “…if you’re off-put by the current landscape of advertising and want to critique the humanization of brands on social media, it’s best to deep dive into a systemic understanding of advertising, technological integration, and the history of how we got to this hellhole where irony rules and nothing makes sense anymore.”

Hootsuite’s Image Size Guide

Just one of those links you should keep bookmarked. Quickly tells you the dimensions needed for any type of social post across all networks. Especially helpful when working with a designer or photographer who isn’t as familiar with social best practices.

Who’s On Content?! with Madison Utendahl

I’m a big fan of Madison Utendahl’s work (she owns the “anti-trend branding and design agency” behind brands like Judy, About-Face, and Good Thing Going), and loved listening to her on the Who’s On Content?! podcast. They discuss creating content rooted in community, starting your own business, and more.

SproutSocial (or another all-in-one social marketing solution)

I’ve used lots of different all-in-one social media solutions and each is great for different reasons. One of my clients this year uses SproutSocial and I was reminded how user-friendly it is. If you work in social, make sure your company invests in a platform for scheduling, community management, insights, and more.

The @metaforbusiness and @creators IG Accounts

I’ve always been super impressed with the transparency and usefulness of the content on these accounts. Think: tips and case studies straight from the Meta team on how to approach strategy on their platforms.

InShot or CapCut

I switch between these two apps for editing all my clients’ Reels and TikToks. I honestly don’t have a huge preference, but since I have been using InShot longer, I slightly prefer it. Either way, I’ve found it very helpful to edit videos outside of the platforms themselves!

Percentage Calculator

When writing reports or communicating a brand win, there’s nothing more impressive than showing the growth as a percentage. As someone who is Not Good At Math, this website saves me on the daily.

Zaria Parvez, Global Social Media Manager at Duolingo, Speaking at VidCon

A helpful watch on how Duolingo implemented a test-and-learn approach.

Notion

Another one of my clients uses Notion and it’s been one of my favorite ways to organize a social content calendar. I’ve used other tools like Asana, Monday, and Airtable and I’d say Notion is my preference. It does take a bit to set up but luckily there’s a ton of resources out there to help find the right layout for your needs.

The @workinsocialtheysaid IG Account

If you want to “feel seen”, follow this account. More for commiserating than learning, but there’s a valid and real need for that too.

TikTok Strategy For Beginners with Molly McGlew

I have not taken this course, but I worked with Molly at Condé Nast and can confirm she’s very smart and very good at social media. If you’re not sure where to start with TikTok, this seems like a good place.

Engagement Rate Calculator

Super helpful tool specifically when looking at influencers and partnerships. A quick way to see how engaged a person or brand’s audience is. This specific one has a daily limit on the amount of accounts you can search, so then I’ll typically just google “free engagement rate calculator” when it runs out. Less about which site you use, more about gut checking partnerships with an engagement rate.

ICYMI by Lia Haberman

My newsletter will likely never cover breaking social news, which is why I am so glad that Lia’s newsletter exists. It’s a Friday round up of all the things that happened on social media the previous week. Always a quick, helpful read!

Accessible Social

A free resource hub for digital marketers, communication professionals, content creators, and everyday internet users who want to begin learning how to make their social media accessible for people with disabilities. Another one of those sites that’s just smart to keep bookmarked.

The @social4brands IG Account

My friend Emily Schultz does a great job curating a grid of very good brand posts. A nice place to go if you’re in need of some inspiration!

TikTok’s What’s Next 2023 Trend Report

This report, straight from TikTok, focuses on unpacking TikTok-first cultural forces, the underlying signals that show how each of these come to life, and the implications for brands to succeed on the platform. They highlight three trend forces: Actionable Entertainment, Making Space for Joy, and Community-Built Ideals. A helpful read if your brand is on the platform.

Slack Brainstorm Groups

Not a tool necessarily, but I have found it soooo helpful to use Slack groups to brainstorm social ideas. If something is trending or having a moment, you can use that group to then quickly ideate on your brand’s version of it and execute. That’s how this CAVA post came about!

Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World by Adam Grant

I find most tactical social media books are out of date by the time they come out. That’s why articles, newsletters, and the platforms themselves are better resources for that kind of strategy. But there are some books that help you, big picture, reframe the way you think about marketing in general. And Originals, for me, is one of those books. It’s about the payoff that happens when you reject conformity and improve the status quo—it’s not about social media specifically but doesn’t that description sound a lot like a great social strategy philosophy?

