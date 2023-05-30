It’s Tuesday! But it feels like Monday! Hope everyone was able to log off this weekend. But today…we are Logged On! We’ll be talking about:

That Dove quote tweet (and why it was deleted)

How brands are using Cameo for content

What happens when you accidentally post something personal on the brand account

Adobe Lightroom’s simple text tweet that got 117M views

Brands leaning into online conversations in IRL spaces

Three recent posts I’m into (including a small business that’s nailing TikTok)

How the world's largest baby name site predicted the end of Succession

Cameos Making Cameos in Social Strategies

John Fetterman working with Snooki. Portillo’s tapping Lance Bass. Carolina Hurricanes trolling with Teresa Giudice.

What kind of lengthy contracts and negotiations went into these deals? Very few. All were made using Cameo for Business. (No, this isn’t an ad—just an observation.)

For the Carolina Hurricanes, they recently used the platform to celebrate their win over the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference Second Round. The video shows famous New Jersey residents, like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Teresa Giudice, congratulating the Carolina Hurricanes on their win. The video has 2.3M views on Twitter alone.

Portillo’s, the famous Chicago-style hot dog shop, used the tool to see if celebrities could pronounce “giardiniera”. We watch as Kevin from The Office, Erin Andrews, Kenny G, and more all try and pronounce the word. The ad ends with “No matter how you say it, it’s good.” Clever.

For John Fetterman, the iconic moment came when the now senator enlisted Snooki to poke fun at Dr. Oz for choosing to leave New Jersey “to look for a new job.” The post has over 80K likes.

On the Cameo for Business landing page, it shows that brands like Hilton, McDonalds, Microsoft, eBay, and more have used their service.

I think what works so well about the above posts is that they are decidedly NOT celebrity endorsements. (This is what an endorsement from Cameo for Business looks like and it’s…just not as fun.) The above examples specifically use celebrities to play out a jab, joke, or troll.

I could see a paper company using various cast members from The Office for a campaign. A streaming service doing something with all the “MAX”s on there. The list goes on.

When executed properly, it’s a powerful style of social video and I’m curious to see how more brands use it in the future.

That Dove Quote Tweet

For those who missed it, Dove quote tweeted a user pointing out that Beyoncé uses their deodorant. The brand then wrote “it should cost a billion to smell that good”. So good. But then, 24ish hours later—after racking up more than 3M views—the tweet was deleted. The reason? Legal, most likely.

Rob Freund, a lawyer for brands, agencies, and creators, wrote “All tweets from Dove's account are its advertising, whether retweets or original, so I think Beyoncé has a good argument that Dove is using her image and likeness commercially without her consent.” For a similar example, there was this lawsuit between Katherine Heigl and Duane Reade. I think with organic social we don’t really like to think of our posts as “ads” but…technically speaking…they are. And this is a good reminder of that.