Writing Link in Bio is the most fun and fulfilling project I have ever worked on. Easily.

Last year alone I published 41 articles, interviewed over 25 social media professionals from places like the National Park Service and the Los Angeles Times, grew from 12,000 readers to 20,000 readers (now up to 27,000!), and even helped a few people find jobs with the Link in Bio Job Board. It’s been a dream.

Today I am announcing a way to go even deeper into the world of Link in Bio: paid subscriptions with serious perks.

Link in Bio will still be anchored by free every-other-week interviews with the people who actually press post. We’ve heard from Travis Lyles who runs the Instagram team at the Washington Post, Nicolle Lopez who wrote that Amtrak “trains” tweet, Moh Kloub who creates shareable content over at ESPN, Amy Brown who basically invented the Sassy Brand at Wendy’s, and so many more talented social professionals.

It’s important that these interviews—the heart of Link in Bio—remain free.

In addition to interviews, paying subscribers will get a weekly send called Logged On. This will be a round up-style newsletter with my favorite brand posts from the week, mini essays on relevant social news, helpful strategy tips, and anything else I feel like talking about. This post is a good example of what this weekly send will look like.

Most exciting, all paying subscribers will get an invitation to the Link in Bio Discord! This will be a place for the Link in Bio community to meet, share ideas, get feedback in real time, and more. I’ll be in there every day too—sharing posts I love and answering questions.

As part of this announcement, I knew I wanted to capture the Link in Bio community. I’m not a social media expert (no one is!) and I think what makes this newsletter work is all of the different perspectives from interviews, reader comments, and more. Below you’ll find portraits of a handful of Link in Bio subscribers. I’m grateful to all of them and I’m grateful to all of you.

And now some helpful pricing info—including a template for expensing the newsletter and a comped subscription form.

This newsletter is an educational resource and can likely be expensed through your company! I have even written a handy template for you to use when asking.

Finally, for every 50 paid signups I receive, I comp 10 paid subscriptions for students or people who can’t swing the fee. If you’re interested in being comped, please sign up here.

Going paid will ultimately allow me to spend more time writing, editing, and building this thing. IRL meetups? Discord AMAs with interviewees? A cool social media conference? All possibilities in this new Link in Bio world.

I am so thankful for all of your support and I can’t wait for what’s to come! See you in the Discord?

Oh, and we got a new look! Thanks Bryan Fountain for art directing the Link in Bio rebrand. Photographs by Scott Semler and 3D effects by Drew Litowitz.