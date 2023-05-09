Welcome to the third installment of Logged On! We’ve got a long one so I’ll keep the intro short. This week we are talking about:

Three strategy tweaks to increase reach

The oil painter that every brand is partnering with

Examples of brands that don’t use trending sounds on TikTok

The skateboard company that promoted their new jackets in a really smart way

An embarrassing thing I just Googled

No more brand mascot costumes, please!

What If You Stopped Posting What Doesn’t Work?

Sometimes the best social strategy is to simply stop doing things that don’t “work”.

I know it sounds obvious, but I think every social manager can be guilty of getting into a routine on a specific platform and simply not switching things up. Instead of just assuming “well, I guess Twitter isn’t for us!” and continuing on with your strategy, what if you started to ask “how can we make Twitter work for us?”.

In the Link in Bio Discord last week Kevin Graham mentioned that when he was at MANSCAPED they saw good numbers on Facebook by simply switching from image posts to text posts. It’s a small but impactful tweak that can change the trajectory for your brand on a specific platform. All it takes is wondering “hey, should we try posting more text-only posts on Facebook?” and getting yourself out of the cycle of thinking “we usually only post images on here”.

It’s not always as simple as a social manager deciding to no longer post photos though. There are usually creative teams who want their imagery plastered across platforms or CMOs who want to know why you didn’t post a link with that photo.

Most social professionals know what types of posts don’t “work” but sometimes it’s easier to post a flop than push back on your manager’s manager. But here’s the thing: a higher batting average (or higher top-performer average) will ultimately lead to a healthier, faster growing account. And who wouldn’t want that?

Here are a few tweaks I’m thinking about making right now: