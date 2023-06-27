Everything You Missed on Brand Social
Amtrak's Nicki Minaj tweet, a confusing AI campaign, and more.
Hi everyone! It’s finally feeling like summer in LA, which means a trip up to The Jolly Oyster in Ventura is imminent. A truly perfect place.
Today’s Logged On is a long list of posts you may have missed on brand social over the past few weeks—along with commentary by yours truly! You’ll find:
The zoo with a great Pride Month Reel
Slack’s informative LinkedIn post
The brand and meme creator collab that got mixed reviews
A good tweet from the White House
The post that let me know The Bear was back
A confusing AI campaign
Amtrak’s Nicki Minaj tweet
Perfect use of UGC on a brand’s Instagram
The paint company that’s making mesmerizing TikToks
Airbnb’s new listing…
A very very very very bad post
Plus lots more! Let’s get into it.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Link in Bio to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.