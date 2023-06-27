Hi everyone! It’s finally feeling like summer in LA, which means a trip up to The Jolly Oyster in Ventura is imminent. A truly perfect place.

Today’s Logged On is a long list of posts you may have missed on brand social over the past few weeks—along with commentary by yours truly! You’ll find:

The zoo with a great Pride Month Reel

Slack’s informative LinkedIn post

The brand and meme creator collab that got mixed reviews

A good tweet from the White House

The post that let me know The Bear was back

A confusing AI campaign

Amtrak’s Nicki Minaj tweet

Perfect use of UGC on a brand’s Instagram

The paint company that’s making mesmerizing TikToks

Airbnb’s new listing…

A very very very very bad post

Plus lots more! Let’s get into it.