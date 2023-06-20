“Our Instagram Grid Doesn’t Matter!”
And 28 other things social managers wish they could tell their boss.
Hi hi hi! I am back in LA, reunited with my dogs, and so excited for Thursday’s interview. I have always been so curious about the process of running social for a celebrity and finally got to talk to someone who does just that. It’s fascinating and I can’t wait for you all to read it.
In today’s Logged On we’ll cover:
29 brutally honest things social managers wish they could tell their boss
What role does clever copywriting play on social?
Three brand posts I am into
TikTok’s tips for brands to succeed on their platform
29 Brutally Honest Things Social Managers Want to Tell Their Boss
Last week I asked for social managers to share one brutally honest thing they wish they could tell their boss. Multiple people told me this was a cathartic exercise. For me, just reading these was cathartic. I hope it is for you too. And fingers crossed your boss is subscribed to this newsletter!
Your lack of knowledge around social media is not my responsibility. Stop asking me to justify every single single tiny decision. It’s making our social worse.
I'm managing too many accounts! You're not getting my best quality work if I'm handling 7 clients across 30+ profiles.
Duolingo is their own brand and telling me “let’s be more like Duolingo” is not helpful!
Our creative team shouldn’t need to “sign off” on every single post. Social speaks a different design language than they do.
I love it when you go through my drafted tweets with a fine-toothed comb. I'm a masochist for that kind of stuff. It makes me feel so alive.
