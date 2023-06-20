Hi hi hi! I am back in LA, reunited with my dogs, and so excited for Thursday’s interview. I have always been so curious about the process of running social for a celebrity and finally got to talk to someone who does just that. It’s fascinating and I can’t wait for you all to read it.

In today’s Logged On we’ll cover:

29 brutally honest things social managers wish they could tell their boss

What role does clever copywriting play on social?

Three brand posts I am into

TikTok’s tips for brands to succeed on their platform

29 Brutally Honest Things Social Managers Want to Tell Their Boss

Last week I asked for social managers to share one brutally honest thing they wish they could tell their boss. Multiple people told me this was a cathartic exercise. For me, just reading these was cathartic. I hope it is for you too. And fingers crossed your boss is subscribed to this newsletter!