Welcome to the very first edition of Logged On—a weekly newsletter series for paid subscribers. If my interviews with social professionals are a peek into their brains, then consider this series a peek into my brain. That means we’ll be talking about things like if your brand should have a commenting strategy, why shares are the main metric I care about, how identifying a “universal truth” for your industry will unlock content opportunities, and more. There will also be memes, helpful links, and maybe even the occasional photo of my dogs.

Here’s what I’m covering today: