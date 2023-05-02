Let’s get this out of the way—no, I do not have any invites to Bluesky. Nor do I have any strategy tips for Jack Dorsey’s new Twitter-ish social platform. My typical recommendation to social managers when it comes to emerging platforms is to get on it as yourself (not your brand) and just engage, post, and play with it. If there’s an opportunity to grab your brand’s handle or username, do that. But don’t feel like you need to be the first brand to make a big move!

Okay, let’s get into the second edition of Logged On! Here’s what we’ll be covering: