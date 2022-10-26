The rats are absolutely going to hate this interview, but the rats don't run this newsletter. We do.

Today I am chatting with Livianette Cabrera, social media coordinator for the NYC Department of Sanitation. You might know the department from their viral rat moment last week or maybe because you live in NYC and are basically forced to know the department. But for over 100k others, they know the NYC Department of Sanitation because they follow their informative, funny, and educational social presence.

When I asked a few friends why they love the account this is what they said:

“Bringing value to people on social media is so important for retention. Being incredibly entertaining, witty, and personifying the true chutzpah of New Yorkers? That’s why I’m telling everyone I know to follow,” said one.

“It just feels like the agenda/mission is pure. There’s no ‘brand’. There is no ‘lifestyle’. There is no ‘product’. It’s tips and info on garbage/recycling and a place to highlight/shoutout the city’s sanitation crew. Over the years I’ve followed so many people I wish I could go back and mass unfollow, start fresh, and only follow accounts like the NYC Department of Sanitation that are fun and informational,” said another.

Today’s interview feels like an extension of my interview with USCPSC on how no industry is too boring for an amazing social presence and how you can still educate on social if you lean into creative storytelling. It’s a good one—maybe even the rats will like it.

Rachel Karten: First, can you tell me about your current role and any past social (or not!) roles you've had?

Livianette Cabrera: I am the social media coordinator for NYC Sanitation, a department for the City of New York. My job is to manage and monitor the social media presence for the world’s largest municipal workforce. My work is generally divided between helping New Yorkers through daily customer service, and creating content about how we keep NYC clean, safe, and healthy. Before NYC Sanitation I did social media for NYC311, one of our sister agencies.

RK: How would you describe the social strategy for @nycsanitation?

LC: The social media strategy is to show New Yorkers how we are actively keeping the city clean and how they can partner with us, through short-form video content. The breadth of NYC Sanitation’s work is vast and diverse, so we’re always sharing how our services and programs propel effective waste management, and our position as a leader in environmentalism.

RK: What platforms do you prioritize?

LC: Each platform is important—but Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok demand more attention due to the growing number of followers and inquiries we receive.

RK: Getting people to care about...trash (and recycling!) on social media is a tall order. What are some tactics you use to get people's attention?

LC: I start by asking why should New Yorkers care about waste? Because nobody wants to see trash or litter on the curb. Waste sitting around the city compromises public health.



This answer fuels content creation, which means using relatable and interesting information that will grab people’s attention. For example: informing New Yorkers we collect 24 million pounds of garbage and recycling every single day. We amplify the fact that in addition to daily collection service, DSNY is responsible for managing snow removal and street cleaning.

RK: How would you describe the @nycsanitation voice and tone?

LC: I would describe @nycsanitation’s voice and tone in three words: informative, dynamic, and spicy. We strive to find new, interesting ways to show how we keep the city clean. One example would be a video post showing how we cleaned a dirty area featuring funny and action-driven captions. In the background you can hear dramatic music playing.

RK: What does your post approval process look like?

LC: I’m fortunate to work with people who are very flexible, which means when there’s something time-sensitive, or a trend is peaking, I’m able to get feedback and approval by the end of the day. Being a part of a team that understands the nature of social media helps me to create quality content.

RK: What's a post that you're particularly proud of?

LC: On a hot summer day, I decided to post a video featuring our snowplows down the street. The text told New Yorkers to not worry because we’ll be ready for the upcoming winter season. Needless to say: New Yorkers have strong feelings about snow.

RK: I know you previously worked at 311 and have roots in NYC! How does your love of the city play into your social media role at @nycsanitation?

LC: To be an effective social media manager for a municipal government agency, you must care about the city—its people, businesses, and everything else that makes the Big Apple distinct and dynamic. Being born and raised here helps me to be relatable and authentic online. In other words: if I didn’t love NYC I would be out of touch, and it would be obvious.

RK: Any tips for people who want to get involved in government agency social?

LC: This may sound cheesy, but you need to find something you really care about and want to be a part of. It could be anything—finances, licensing, parks, or even waste management. Find something you want to make better, and research which government office or entity may have a vacancy. Check to see if you want to do this at a local level (county, city, town), at the state level, or even at national level. Be open minded and be certain that you are willing to represent the entity per the stated mission. If you cannot stand behind the mission, move on to something better.

RK: Are you hopeful about the future of social media?

LC: Yes, because social media is always evolving. We all know how much space social media takes up in our everyday lives, and we should take that into consideration when creating content. I hope content creators and governments alike understand that social media deserves respect. We should use these platforms for the greater good—not just for engagement sake.

RK: Any final words?

LC: Go follow our TikTok @NYCSanitation—you'll catch me there as a good ol' snowplow.